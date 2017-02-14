Annual ‘Fire & Ice’ gala supports scholarships for Dixie State students

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In an effort to raise support for need-based scholarships for Dixie State University students, The Dixie Foundation will host the 13th annual “Fire & Ice” fundraising gala on Feb. 24.

The black tie-optional, Mardi Gras-themed evening will consist of dinner, a live auction and a silent auction. Members of the community have donated various items – from vacation packages to collectibles – to be auctioned off at the gala. All proceeds will directly benefit Dixie State students who, because of financial constraints, may not otherwise be able to pursue a college education.

“Because of the many amazing volunteers that come together to make this event possible, 100 percent of the proceeds go to scholarships for students in need,” Fire & Ice gala chair for The Dixie Foundation Ronda Neilson said. “The spirit of giving back is strongly felt by everyone involved in preparing this worthwhile event. It is truly incredible how everyone’s focus is giving and making a difference for someone in need. I am overwhelmed by the time, talent, resources, service and products that are donated each year to put this event together.”

For many attendees to Fire & Ice, the highlight of the evening is learning about the students these scholarships help.

“What a wonderful experience it is for all in attendance to be introduced and learn more about these individuals and how the Fire & Ice scholarships have impacted their lives,” Neilson said. “Lives are changed because of this organization.”

One such scholarship recipient is Josie Wight, who recently graduated from Dixie State’s nursing program. Wight started attending classes at the university after leaving the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Wight said:

After leaving Colorado City, I not only wanted a good education, I needed one so I could take care of my kids and move forward with my life and career. When I received the scholarship, I was a single mother of three kids, worked all night as a CNA in the operating room and had school all day. It was a lot for just one person to handle. I am just so thankful for the scholarship because it allowed me to focus on my life, my kids and my future.

Event details

What: Dixie State University “Fire & Ice” fundraising gala to support scholarships.

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m.

Where: SunRiver St. George Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St George.

Cost: $150 per person

Tickets: RSVP by Monday, Feb. 20 to Ronda at 435-218-9078 or ronda@dixiefoundation.org

