Dr. Robert D. Pearson

Canyon View - Ears, Nose & Throat

Dr. Robert D Pearson is a native of Cedar City, Utah. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Southern Utah State College (SUSC). He attended medical school at the University of Utah, graduating in 1994. He completed a one year general surgery internship at St. Joseph hospital in Denver, Colorado (1995-96), after which he completed specialty residency training in Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Colorado in 1999.

entsouthernutah.com 435-867-8719
1251 N. Northfield Rd, Ste. 200, Cedar City

What an Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor Can Help You With?

February 13, 2017

