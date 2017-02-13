Region 9 Hoops Show: Recapping the final crazy week

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.

We also take a closer look at how Desert Hills claimed the Region 9 title, including a crazy ending to the first overtime, plus how the rest of the region grabbed their playoff spots. This week we have some cool dunks, some timely 3-pointers and an ultra-competitive Region 9 race.

Our show, brought to you by Revere Health, awards the player of the week, the picture of the week and we figure who’s “da man” on each team. Remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.

Click play above to watch the Region 9 Hoops Show!

Here’s last week’s results:

Wednesday’s scores

Pine View 60, Dixie 49

Desert Hills 67, Snow Canyon 50

Cedar 66, Hurricane 46

Friday’s scores

Desert Hills 74, Pine View 64 (F/2OT)

Hurricane 72, Snow Canyon 71

Dixie 76, Cedar 56

This week’s games first-round playoff games

FRIDAY

Logan at Dixie, 6 p.m.

Bear River at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine View at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.