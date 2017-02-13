When Hondas collide; 1 sent to hospital after wreck

Written by Ric Wayman
February 13, 2017
Two similar looking Honda Odyssey minivans collided at the intersection of River Road and Riverside Drive Monday, sending one man to the hospital. St. George, Utah, Feb. 13, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — You couldn’t be blamed for thinking you were seeing double if you drove by the intersection of Riverside and River Road Monday afternoon. Two extremely similar minivans collided after one of them ran the light at the intersection.

A Honda Odyssey minivan sits at the intersection of River Road and Riverside Drive Monday after hitting a similar minivan. One man was taken to the hospital. St. George, Utah, Feb. 13, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said just before 4 p.m. a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a 29-year-old female with three children inside was westbound on River Road when she ran the red light at Riverside Drive.

As she did so, her car collided with a northbound 2001 silver Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a 67-year-old man.

The collision severely damaged the front end of the gray Honda while crunching the left front of the silver Honda. Both cars required towing from the scene.

Trombley said the man driving the silver Honda was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries. There were no injuries reported among the children or driver of the gray Honda.

Trombley added the female in the gray Honda was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire Departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply