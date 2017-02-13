Richard Herzfeld

September 1, 1938 — February 10, 2017

Richard “Dick” W. Herzfeld, 78, passed Feb. 10, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Rudy and Florence Herzfeld. He married Elizabeth L. Doherty in Milwaukee in September 1966.

Dick Herzfeld had lived in Wisconsin and Massachusetts until his arrival in St. George in 2007. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962 with most of his service spent in Europe. Dick studied electrical engineering and journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after graduating from Marquette University High School.

His work experiences include grocery clerk, picture frame construction, radar & microwave maintenance, survey crews, lab technician, IBM Customer Engineer, programmer, systems analyst, data processing manager, director of marketing communications, contributing editor, realtor and entrepreneur having started three businesses. Dick was the founder and owner along with his wife, Betty, of the public relations firm TechComm, Associates, that specialized in industrial companies in the United States and abroad for over 30 years. An avid photographer, he enjoyed traveling and capturing his experiences on film. He spent much of his time working with computers and volunteering at the St. George Senior Center and his parish. He was a member of the Milwaukee Press Club and the St. George ROMEOs.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; children: Erich D. Merollo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and CSM Katrina M. Herzfeld and her husband, MSG(R) John McCreary, Jr., of Fort Stewart, Georgia; grandson, Robert J. McCreary; sisters, Holly O’Connor (Vince) of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Peggy Mayer of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services

Memorial services will take place Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the Rosary followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.

with the Rosary followed by Mass at at St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah. Interment will be at a later date in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit their website www.metcalfmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rocky Mountain Chapter, ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease) under the Dick Herzfeld Memorial Fund.

The family wishes to thank their family and friends for all their generous support and love.