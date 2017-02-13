Dixie Watercolor Society spring show and competition on Main Street

Composite images courtesy of Dixie Watercolor Society, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At its home on Main Street at Historic Downtown St. George, Gallery 35 opens its doors through Feb. 27 to the annual Dixie Watercolor Society’s spring show and art competition. All featured artists are local to southern Utah.

Solely dedicated to watercolor, Gallery 35 is a unique venue in Utah. According to Maureen Booth, Dixie Watercolor Society vice president and show chairman, watercolor is a difficult medium and Gallery 35 is honored to represent it.

“Transparent watercolor is an unforgiving and spontaneous medium,” she said. “It is very unusual to be able to fill a gallery with so many talented watercolorists, and here in southern Utah we are proud to feature many.”

Dixie Watercolor Society is committed to uniting and promoting southern Utah watercolor artists. The purpose of Dixie Watercolor Society is “to encourage, educate, and promote its member artists, and to share the rich culture of transparent watercolor through gallery exhibits, shows and competitions.”

Dixie Watercolor Society is a non-profit organization located on Main Street at Historic Downtown, St. George. Members showcase and sell their work at Gallery 35. It is the only gallery solely dedicated to transparent watercolor in Utah.

Ian Ramsey will judge this year’s competition. Winners will be announced at an artist reception Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.

Gallery hours for the spring show are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All artwork may be purchased. For more information about membership, workshops, or gallery exhibits, click here.

Event details

What: Dixie Watercolor Society’s spring show and art competition.

When: Feb. 13 through Feb. 27, Monday through Saturday. Winners will be announced Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main Street, St. George.

Cost: Free. The public is invited. Artwork on display is for sale.

