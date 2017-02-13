Marvin Jones

July 2, 1931 — February 8, 2017

Marvin Angus Jones, 85, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, and ever-loving friend passed away in his sweetheart’s home, Feb. 8, 2017, in St. George, Utah.

Marv entered the world in a big way, literally over 12 lbs. He was born July 2, 1931, in St. George, Utah, to Angus Marion and Lucy McAllister Jones. He was raised in Gunlock and the oldest of six children: Kasi, Stan, Mac, Bob and Dean.

Marv was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he enjoyed being a weekly temple worker in the baptistery.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was very involved in the St. George Community; helping in 4-H horsemanship, coach for women’s Frostop softball team, St. George Lion’s Club and bouncer. He was one of the founding members of Sportsman for Fish & Wildlife. He was a master at Dutch oven cooking and loved catering for family reunions and parties, everyone loved his famous cowboy beans & beer biscuits.

Marv was an avid outdoorsman; fishing in Enterprise and Kolob, deer hunting, 4-wheeling, gathering wood, pine-nut picking, and chasing wild mustangs on motorcycles. He was always up for a cattle drive with the Hafen boys in Clover Valley, Nevada. He was a pro Pine Valley Rules poker player. The Lion’s Dixie round-up was always a favorite of his. Marv always said that he grew up in the best of times. His knowledge and love for Southern Utah led to many endless story telling moments. His larger than life laugh was priceless.

Marvin met Colleen Theobald while attending Dixie College. They married in the St. George Utah LDS Temple, Feb. 3, 1950, and were blessed with four children: Terri, Tammy, Leslie and Randy. He was a tender caregiver to mom during her 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was so happy when he met Bonnie Mower in October 2012. They had many fun adventures together and married Nov. 15, 2016, surrounded by family and friends.

Marv leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; daughters: Terri (Ken) Lister, Tammy (Brad) Spencer, Leslie (Kevin) Bowler and son, Randy Marvin (Juli) Jones; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many combined step-children and grandchildren. He was an Uncle Marv to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Angus and Lucy, and wife, Colleen. We are very sure there are rodeos in heaven and dad will be in the bleachers.

Marv was simply “Marvelous”.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at the St. George LDS East Stake Center located at 449 S. 300 East.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

