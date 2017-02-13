Letter to the Editor: Building bridges and redefining ‘success’ in the 21st century

Image by Stepan Popov / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — When I was asked about my topic for the Prayer over the City early in December of 2016, I felt inspired to choose “Building Bridges”, which felt especially relevant at this time in history. Since that decision, I’ve heard this idea being promoted by many others as well.

In keeping with that theme, it’s time that we re-examine the way we look at what constitutes “success” in our society.

We are now beginning to fully recognize that our own well-being depends on the well-being of everyone else on the planet, as well as the well-being of the Earth herself. We seek a world in which all of our actions are based in Peace, Love, Fairness, Compassion, Generosity, Respect for Diversity and Differences, Caring for One Another, and Caring for the Earth.

To realize such a world, we seek what is being called a New Bottom Line, a vision first put forth by Rabbi Michael Lerner of NSP and Tikkun Magazine (Tikkun is from the Hebrew meaning: to Heal, Repair and Transform the World).

This New Bottom Line is one that measures the success of every sector, system and institution of our society (economy, government, schools, health care, the legal system) based not on the old bottom line of whether they maximize money, profit and power, but instead by the extent to which they maximize love and caring, kindness and generosity, empathy and compassion, social, economic and environmental justice, peace and nonviolence.

The New Bottom Line includes the protection of the life support system of our planet, as well as encourages us to transcend a narrow utilitarian approach to nature and other human beings, and enhances our capacity to respond with awe and wonder to the Universe and to see the Sacred in others and in all sentient beings. It prioritizes the well-being of the planet and all its inhabitants, as well as justice and peace, over money, profit and power.

We call this New Bottom Line – Caring for Each Other and Caring for the Planet.

Let us all adopt this New Bottom Line in order to maximize our individual capacity to respond to others with love, caring, kindness and generosity, acknowledging that they are all embodiments of the Sacred, and practice consciously ethical and ecologically sensitive behavior, relating to our blessed Home on Earth with awe, wonder, gratitude and respect.

Submitted by RUSS CASHIN, minister of Free Spirit Community, St. George, Utah.

