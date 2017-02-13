Utah police find over 36 pounds of meth hidden in food containers

Police seized more than 36 pounds of meth with a reported street value estimated at more than half of a million dollars, Box Elder County, Utah, Feb. 12, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Garland Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — More than 36 pounds of methamphetamine – with a reported street value estimated at more than half of a million dollars – was seized over the weekend just off Interstate 15 in northern Utah.

A 27-year-old Hispanic man called police around 3 a.m. Sunday to report that he was being followed by “multiple suspicious vehicles,” according to the Garland Police Department.

Police responded to a service station off I-15 where the man had pulled over to meet with officers, Garland Police officials said. Responding officers noticed the man appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug.

While officers were unable to locate any suspicious vehicles following the man, they did discover more than 36 pounds of meth in the man’s possession, officials said, adding that the illegal drugs had been “sealed in food jars to hide the contents.”

The man told officers he was just passing through Utah and was on his way to North Dakota, according to the police, who are working to determine the man’s true identity after he allegedly provided them with a forged international passport.

The man was booked into jail for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and forgery.

Officers from the Tremonton Police Department and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office assisted Garland Police with the arrest and seizure.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.