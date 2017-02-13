Citizens’ Climate Lobby offers free advocate training

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The new St. George chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby has announced a free climate advocacy training workshop Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Washington City Library.

The session is free and aims to teach citizens the nuts and bolts of building political will and affecting change in positive, constructive ways. There will be varied roles offered for volunteers, depending on individual interests. All are welcome to attend.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a national organization involved in promoting clean energy through national legislation that would create a carbon fee-and-dividend system as a climate change solution, according to its website. It maintains its solution would reduce greenhouse gas emissions 52 percent to below 1990 levels while growing the economy and saving lives.

The group already has an established chapter in Salt Lake City and recently formed a new chapter in St. George. The Southern Utah nonprofit coalition Conserve Southwest Utah announced in June that it is partnering with Citizens’ Climate Lobby. The two groups co-sponsored an educational forum about climate change in September.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby states its approach to achieve change is through building positive, respectful relationships with lawmakers and focusing on specific market-based, consumer-friendly solutions that have received support from conservatives and liberals alike.

The lobby is nonpartisan and has an active and growing conservative caucus, Doug Rollins, St. George chapter leader, said in a statement.

“We are very interested in new conservative members who are concerned about protecting our families and communities from the costs and risks of extreme weather.”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby members in Washington County and all over the country have said their lives have changed since they have become involved with the group, Rollins said.

“They tell us they’re worried about climate change and are looking for a way to make a difference,” he said. “They are so grateful that CCL is showing them how and that there is a group of wonderful people working together for the same goal. We want to offer more of our neighbors the same opportunity.”

Event details

What: Citizens’ Climate Lobby training workshop for climate advocacy.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Where: Washington City Library, 220 North 300 East in Washington.

Cost: None | RSVP requested by email to Doug Rollins at doug.rollins@utah.edu

Resources: Citizens’ Climate Lobby St. George webpage

Ed. note: Varying views on the subject of climate change and related issues are beyond the scope of this announcement.

