Suspect flees after alleged hit-and-run

ST. GEORGE — A man is at large after allegedly driving his vehicle into a pickup truck and then leaving the scene of the crash Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., St. George Police were dispatched to the scene of a head-on collision and a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of 3050 East and 450 North.

The 27-year-old male driver of a gray 2006 GMC Sierra pickup was in the left turn lane on 450 North when he noticed a man driving a silver 2002 Ford Taurus on 3050 East making a left turn onto 450 North.

“The Taurus held the turn too long and ended up left of center and the victim driver hit his breaks and stopped – trying to avoid the collision – but the Ford ran right into the front of his vehicle,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The Taurus’ front driver’s side bumper hit the middle of the victim’s bumper.

“The other driver apparently sat there for a minute and then took off,” Trombley said of the hit-and-run suspect.

No injuries were reported and the GMC sustained minor damage.

The driver of the GMC was able to provide plate numbers and officers are following up on a possible suspect who remains at large.

The suspect was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash, Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

