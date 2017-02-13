Parade of Homes tickets support yearly community care projects

Volunteers work on a scouting pavilion for the 2016 Southern Home Builder's Care Foundation project, Marion D. Hanks Lodge, Hurricane, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah Home Builders Association, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A portion of ticket sales for the upcoming 2017 “St. George Area Parade of Homes” tour, starting Friday and running through Feb. 26, will go toward a nonprofit with a history of projects that benefit the Southern Utah community, including a new training pavilion for the Boy Scouts of America.

The Southern Utah Home Builders Association’s annual tour allows the public the chance to preview newly built and fully furnished homes throughout Washington County.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward the association’s nonprofit charitable arm, Southern Utah Home Builders Care Foundation.

The foundation has undertaken yearly “care projects” for over a decade, gathering association members for charitable construction projects.

“We feel that it is very important for our members to give back to the community in which they not only work and live but (where) they want to make a positive impact,” Mari Krashowetz, executive officer of Southern Utah Home Builders Association, said. “They want to make the community better.”

Last year’s project brought together 75 members to construct a 4,000-square-foot training pavilion for the Boy Scouts of America at the Marion D. Hanks Scout Camp near Quail Creek State Park. The project was completed in June 2016 and includes an outdoor amphitheater, a commercial kitchen, rest rooms, showers and seating for up to 200 people.

Various contractors, suppliers and service companies donated labor and material to the project.

“It’s remarkable how we have competitors that come together to build community service projects,” Krashowetz said.

The training pavilion will serve a region that encompasses Beaver to Mesquite, Nevada, and includes over 15,000 kids registered in the scouting program with a corresponding 5,000 adult volunteers. Some of the events scheduled to utilize the new structure include “Cub Scout Day Camp,” “Wood Badge,” “Advance Leader Training” and the spring and fall Camporees.

“They figure that there’s going to be tens of thousands of youth that use this training center to learn vital skills that will help them find careers and jobs,” Krashowetz said.

In previous years, the Southern Utah Home Builders Care Foundation remodeled and expanded Switchpoint, the homeless shelter in St. George; built and expanded the Doctors Volunteer Clinic; and built a home for a disabled Dixie State University student, among other projects and donations.

“It’s always overwhelming,” Krashowetz said, “the amount of support we receive from the building industry.”

She said another care project is in the works for this year.

“It hasn’t been officially approved yet,” Krashowetz said, “but it will definitely make a community impact.”

Event details

What: St. George Area Parade of Homes.

When: Friday, Feb. 17, though Sunday, Feb. 26 | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Where: Homes throughout Washington County. A map with home addresses will be emailed to attendees Thursday, Feb. 16.

Cost: Tickets cost $15 per person. Children 3 years and older are required to have a ticket. No discounts available. Purchase tickets here.

