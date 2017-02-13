Renowned mime to perform at ‘Silent Weekend’ for deaf, ASL students

Composite image: Center photo: Renowned deaf mime JJ Jones poses for a photo, location and date not specified; reliefs by Fransisco Abarca de Angulo, dates not specified | Photo courtesy of the Southern Utah American Sign Language Silent Weekend; reliefs, public domain, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The seventh annual “American Sign Language Silent Weekend” in Southern Utah, recognizing the local deaf and hard-of-hearing community will be held Friday and Saturday in St. George.

Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to watch the performance of JJ Jones a world-renowned deaf mime who has performed across the nation and internationally. His performance begins at 7 p.m. at Dixie State University’s Gardner Center Ballroom, 225 S. University Ave. This will be his first time performing at the university.

Saturday, games, workshops and mingling through a “Harry Potter: the Boy Who Signed” theme day will be held at Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With more than 300 participants anticipated this year, the weekend helps American Sign Language students further their education within the deaf community by providing educational workshops and social interactions. In addition, it brings together high school and college students, deaf and hard-of-hearing residents and their families, ASL interpreters and those interested in ASL and the deaf community.

“As ASL teachers, we focus on the educational experience for our students and created the ASL Silent Weekend as a great opportunity for them and the general public to learn about the deaf community,” said Elisha Jones, an ASL teacher and event coordinator from Desert Hills High School. “It’s a unique and valuable event that brings together this community and celebrates their culture.”

The Silent Weekend is put on by American Sign Language teachers and students from various universities and high schools, deaf community members and the Southern Utah Program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Tickets are $3 on Friday and $5 (with lunch included) on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at myschoolfees.com or at the Desert Hills High School finance office. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the events at the entrances.

Event details

What: Southern Utah’s American Sign Language Silent Weekend.

When: Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. | Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Friday, Dixie State University Gardner Center Ballroom, 225 S. University Ave., St. George | Saturday, Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George.

Cost: Friday, $3 | Saturday, $5; includes lunch.

Purchase tickets: Online | At the Desert Hills High School finance office | At the door on the day of the event.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews