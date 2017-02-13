Ironman 70.3 awards place St. George in Top 10, 2 categories

Ironman competitors riding through Snow Canyon State Park, May 7, 2016 | Photo by Joe Neuman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the first time, Ironman and Ironman 70.3 have released the Top 10 scoring events based solely off athlete surveys from all of their 2016 races across the globe. These “Athletes’ Choice Awards” were given in a variety of categories.

Ironman 70.3 St. George ranked in the Top 10 in two categories. The St. George race placed third in the “Best Race Venue Experience” category and sixth in the “Best Host City Experience” category.

In 2016, there were 40 Ironman and 96 Ironman 70.3 events globally.

“This is a major credit to St. George,” Dan Berglund, senior manager for public relations said in a news release.

Additional information about the Athletes’ Choice Awards are as follow:

For every Ironman and Ironman 70.3 event, a post-event survey was sent to all athletes who competed. Based on the cumulative results, Ironman was then able to rank the Top 10 global events.

Surveys were on a five-point satisfaction scale.

Over 55,000 athletes responded to the survey.

The 2017 edition of Ironman 70.3 St. George will take place May 6.

