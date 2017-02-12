Community turns out for huge James the Mormon benefit concert

ST GEORGE — Community members jammed out with James the Mormon Saturday evening to help a young man defeat cancer.

The concert was produced to benefit Evan Moss, a former star athlete at Desert Hills High School who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

A production of Burke Orthodontics, St. George Kids Dental and Oral Facial Surgery Institute, the concert featured the popular rapper James the Mormon with an opening act by DJ Marcus Wing and The Vault’s Kalamity and Kaos dancers.

“We wanted to bring him to town for more than just entertainment, and we wanted to give back to the community and have it go toward a good cause,” event coordinator Jessica Bohacek said.

The crowd packed into the Desert Hills High School stadium, and all of the proceeds of the ticket sales and concessions, including from local food trucks, went to entirely toward Moss’s medical expenses.

Well over 2,000 tickets were sold for the event.

“I actually went to high school with Evan Moss, so I know his family, and I’ve heard his story,” Bohacek said. “So, we thought it would be a great opportunity to get the community together and throw an awesome show.”

A former student of Desert Hills High School, Moss was diagnosed in September 2016 after suffering from a severe cough. He is currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

James the Mormon gave a shout out to Moss during the concert, and the huge crowd appeared energized and enthusiastic to be part of something special.

“Honestly, couldn’t have asked it to go better, I don’t think” Bohacek said.

