Gregory Prince to speak on Mormon historian at Eccles Fine Arts Center

ST. GEORGE — Dr. Gregory Prince, a distinguished alumnus of Dixie College, will discuss his most recent book, “Leonard Arrington and the Writing of Mormon History,” in a public lecture Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on Dixie State University campus.

Prince’s book focuses on Arrington’s 10-year role as church historian of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arrington also founded the Mormon History Association.

“(Arrington) was an admirer of Juanita Brooks and along with her founded what is now called ‘The New Mormon History’ that uses documentation and objectivity in contrast to the biased histories that were long so common,” Douglas Alder, former president of then Dixie State College, wrote in a news release.

In addition to the Arrington book, Prince has authored “David O. McKay and the Rise of Modern Mormonism,” “Power from on High: The Development of Mormon Priesthood” and “Having Authority: The Origins and Development of Priesthood During the Ministry of Joseph Smith.” According to Dixie State’s webpage on Prince, he co-founded Virion Systems Inc. to commercialize a thesis on the respiratory syncytial virus, and was involved in other medical research-related entities. Prince also founded Madison House Autism Foundation, among other accomplishments.

Prince currently sits on the National Advisory Councils for DSU, the University of Utah and Johns Hopkins University School of Education, according to the lecture notice.

What: Dr. Gregory Prince public lecture on his book “Leonard Arrington and the Writing of Mormon History”

When: Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eccles Fine Arts Center on Dixie State campus, 700 E. 100 South, St. George

Cost: None

