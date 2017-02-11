Warrior weather for a rugby match at Snow Canyon

Snow Canyon vs. East, Rugby, St. George, Utah, Feb. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Rugby has yet to become a sanctioned sport by the Utah High School Activities Association, but that fact has failed to contain the growth and enthusiasm for the sport in southern Utah, with schools around the area fielding serious “club” teams to compete for state and regional championships.

Snow Canyon has been a leader in this endeavor and has fielded state champion teams numerous times. The Warriors continue to lead the way, with many other teams around the state scrambling to catch up. Saturday was a club “friendly” between Snow Canyon and East from Salt Lake City, with the Warriors coming away with a 49-7 win.

St. George News photographer Robert Hoppie was there to capture the action at SCHS.

