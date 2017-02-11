Snow Canyon State Park reopens after $1 million road construction project

Snow Canyon State Park overlook, Ivins, Utah, Sept. 20, 2014 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

IVINS – Snow Canyon State Park reopened to the public Friday after completing several ongoing road construction projects.

The $1 million project was originally expected to be completed Jan. 31; however, due to poor weather conditions, that date was pushed to Feb. 16.

Crews are widening the road by 4 feet on both sides of the road between the Upper Galoot parking lot north to the intersection with state Route 18. It is intended to make the park safer for bicyclists and hikers who currently share the narrow Snow Canyon Drive with motorists.

While the park has reopened to the public, there are still a few projects that need finishing up which means the following partial closures and restrictions are in effect:

Construction schedule for Feb. 10-16

The road from Upper Galoot to SR-18 will remain closed through Thursday.

The SR-18 parking lot will be closed for paving Monday.

Crews will be striping the road Monday and Tuesday. Park officials stress it is important not to pass the lead car, otherwise wet paint can be tracked across the new asphalt.

Snow Canyon Overlook is still closed: There is no reopening date set yet.

Both the Upper Galoot and Hidden Pinyon parking lots are scheduled for a slurry seal/striping; no dates have been set yet.

For more information on the project and lane restrictions, contact park staff at telephone 435-628-2255.

