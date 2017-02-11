Dixie Forum: Charismatic leadership in politics; film screening

Dr. Jeremy Young will lecture on charismatic leadership in American politics at the Dixie Forum Tuesday. Undated. | Composite images provided by Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dr. Jeremy Young, assistant professor of history at Dixie State University, will present on the emergence of charismatic leadership in American politics in the next installment of DSU’s weekly lecture series, Dixie Forum.

Young’s presentation, “Presidential Leadership in the Age of Charisma,” will be held at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

In his presentation, Young will address the recent election of President Donald Trump by examining a period in American history when charismatic outsiders were everywhere. Young will analyze how and why Americans shifted from valuing remoteness and emotional distance to demanding their leaders establish personal connections with constituents. Additionally, he will discuss how charismatic movements injected a democratic element into American society and changed the culture of leadership from emotional distance to emotional connection.

In addition to teaching at Dixie State, Young wrote a book titled “The Age of Charisma: Leaders, Followers, and Emotions in American Society, 1870-1940,” exploring how the modern relationship between leaders and followers stems from charismatic social movements of the late 1800s and early 1900s.

A historian of the 19th and 20th centuries in the U.S., Young earned his doctorate in United States history from Indiana University. His historical interests include the history of emotions, social movements and political communication. Young’s work has appeared in the Journal of Social History, the Journal of the Gilded Age and Progressive Era and Forest History Today.

Film screening

In partnership with DSU Docutah International Documentary Film Festival, Dixie Forum will host a special screening of “A Bold Peace: Costa Rica” at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Zion Room on the fifth floor of Dixie State’s Holland Centennial Commons. The film explains how Costa Rica redirected resources to education, health and the environment. Producer and Director Matthew Eddy will attend to answer questions.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George community and DSU students, faculty and staff to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation.

For more information about Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum series, visit this webpage.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum: Presidential Leadership in the Age of Charisma.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus, 225 S. University Ave. St. George.

Cost: Free to the public.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum: Screening of “A Bold Peace: Costa Rica,” question and answer session with producer and director Matthew Eddy to follow.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Zion Room on the fifth floor of Dixie State’s Holland Centennial Commons on South 900 East, St. George.

Cost: Free to the public.

