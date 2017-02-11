Good Samaritan saves woman in early morning rollover

Silver Nissan Versa rolled after a woman lost control of the vehicle when she swerved to avoid something dart across the roadway in Littlefield, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A young woman received some much-needed help after an early morning crash in Littlefield, Arizona, trapped her in the car after it rolled over on its side Saturday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on E. Front Street near Virgin Acres Boulevard in Littlefield, Beaver Dam/Little Field Fire Captain Damon Jackson said.

Once officers and EMS arrived they found an 18-year old driver who was injured outside of the sideways silver Nissan Versa, the captain said, and she was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nevada.

“We transported her to be safe, which was good because once the shock wore off she was in a great deal of pain so she needed to go to the hospital,” Jackson said.

A passerby who witnessed the crash pulled to the side of the road to help and noticed the car landed driver’s side down, making it difficult for the driver to get out of the car on her own, so he smashed the windshield and helped her out of the Nissan, Jackson said.

As the teen was returning home from a graveyard shift in St. George, she told responders she was heading east on East Front Street when something darted out in front of her, and she swerved to avoid it.

As she swerved, the car began to slide across the wet roadway until it slid off the shoulder and rolled over one time until it came to rest with the driver’s side resting on the ground, Jackson said.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office also responded the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

