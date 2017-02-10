MISSING: Utah teen goes missing in Las Vegas

ST. GEORGE – A 17-year-old from Logan went to Las Vegas, Nevada, in January and has not been seen since.
Sarah Dunsey had no phone, identification, extra clothing or money with her when she disappeared.
Authorities believe she could be in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Utah.
Anyone with information on Sarah Dunsey or her whereabouts is asked to call the numbers listed below.
Sarah Dunsey is described as follows:
- Height – 5 feet, 2 inches
- Weight – 130 pounds
- Age – 17
- Skin color – White
- Hair – Brown
- Eyes – Brown
- Distinguishing features – Pierced ears, lotus flower tattoo on her ribcage
If you have any information on Sarah or her whereabouts, contact any of the following:
Logan Police Department in Utah at 435-753-7555
KlaasKIDS at 855-SEEK-LOST or 911
