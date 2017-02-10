MISSING: Utah teen goes missing in Las Vegas

Written by Kimberly Scott
February 10, 2017
Sarah Dunsey, 17, was last seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 15, 2017. If you have any information on Sarah or her whereabouts, contact the Logan Police Department in Utah at 435-753-7555 or KlaasKIDS at 855-SEEK-LOST or 911.
Missing person flier – click on image to enlarge.

ST. GEORGE – A 17-year-old from Logan went to Las Vegas, Nevada, in January and has not been seen since. 

Sarah Dunsey had no phone, identification, extra clothing or money with her when she disappeared.

Authorities believe she could be in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Utah.

Anyone with information on Sarah Dunsey or her whereabouts is asked to call the numbers listed below.

Sarah Dunsey is described as follows:

  • Height –  5 feet, 2 inches
  • Weight –  130 pounds
  • Age – 17
  • Skin color – White
  • Hair – Brown
  • Eyes – Brown
  • Distinguishing features – Pierced ears, lotus flower tattoo on her ribcage

If you have any information on Sarah or her whereabouts, contact any of the following:

Logan Police Department in Utah at 435-753-7555

KlaasKIDS at 855-SEEK-LOST or 911

