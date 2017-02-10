MISSING: Utah teen goes missing in Las Vegas

Sarah Dunsey, 17, was last seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 15, 2017. If you have any information on Sarah or her whereabouts, contact the Logan Police Department in Utah at 435-753-7555 or KlaasKIDS at 855-SEEK-LOST or 911.

ST. GEORGE – A 17-year-old from Logan went to Las Vegas, Nevada, in January and has not been seen since.

Sarah Dunsey had no phone, identification, extra clothing or money with her when she disappeared.

Authorities believe she could be in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Utah.

Anyone with information on Sarah Dunsey or her whereabouts is asked to call the numbers listed below.

Sarah Dunsey is described as follows:

Height – 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight – 130 pounds

Age – 17

Skin color – White

Hair – Brown

Eyes – Brown

Distinguishing features – Pierced ears, lotus flower tattoo on her ribcage

If you have any information on Sarah or her whereabouts, contact any of the following:

Logan Police Department in Utah at 435-753-7555

KlaasKIDS at 855-SEEK-LOST or 911

