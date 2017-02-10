Register now for ‘Poetry in the Park’ weekend with Western Slope Poet Laureate

Combined image: Bottom image: Zion National Park in winter, Jan. 14, 2017; bottom image, Colorado Western Slope poet laureate Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer, location and date not specified | Zion photo by Hollie Reina, Wahtolay-Trommer photo courtesy of Dixie Poets, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie Poets and Redrock Writers bring “Poetry in the Park” back for its seventh year, an early March weekend they expect to be exciting for writers of all ages with inspiration and instruction from Colorado’s Western Slope Poet Laureate Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer, poet Joel Long and author Tanya Parker Mills.

The event will include a poetry reading, a writing workshop and a creative writing seminar over the course of three days at locations in Springdale, Zion National Park and St. George.

On March 2, the event opens at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., in Springdale with a free Z-Arts poetry reading by Wahtola-Trommer.

On March 3, a writing workshop will welcome poets of all ages from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Zion National Park Lodge. Registrants will enjoy a guided nature walk before the park’s crowds arrive. Wahtola-Trommer will lead participants in discovery, discussing “Metaphors Everywhere.”

The cost for the workshop is $50 and includes a pass to Zion National Park. Learn more and register at Poetry in the Park online.

On March 4, the weekend concludes with a Redrock Creative Writing Seminar from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Social Hall (Opera House annex) of the Pioneer Arts Complex, 212 N. Main St. in St. George. Seminar faculty will include Wahtola-Trommer, Long and Parker Mills.

The cost for the creative writing seminar ranges. Registration rates (early-regular) are as follows:

Free – High school students with a signed recommendation from their teacher.

$10-$15 – Students and teachers.

$50-$55 – Utah State Poetry Society Members.

$60-$65 – General public.

Early registrations must be postmarked by Feb. 15. Download the PDF: Redrock Writers Seminar – Registration Form. Find more information on the Redrock Writers website.

