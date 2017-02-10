Film Fanatics: ‘The Lego Batman Movie,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ and ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

REVIEW — On this jam-packed episode of “Film Fanatics,” Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast share their thoughts on a diverse trio of films currently in theaters.

“The Lego Batman Movie” finds the legendary hero (voiced by Will Arnett) battling his own inner demons, as well as an assortment of colorful villains in Gotham in this high-energy animated tale of team work. However, does this film live up to the awesome “Lego Movie” that inspired it?

Next up, John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) is back as a fierce killer-for-hire whose long overdue retirement is put on hold once more. Adam and Bruce discuss whether “John Wick: Chapter 2” come out guns blazing or just shoots blanks.

Finally, the director of “My Life as a Dog” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” Lasse Hallstrom, returns with “A Dog’s Purpose,” a whimsical tale about a dog discovering his purpose with various owners over the course of multiple lifetimes. Is this one a winner or is it one for the dogs?

