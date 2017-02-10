Film Fanatics: ‘The Lego Batman Movie,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ and ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

Written by Film Fanatics
February 10, 2017

REVIEW — On this jam-packed episode of “Film Fanatics,” Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast share their thoughts on a diverse trio of films currently in theaters.

“The Lego Batman Movie” finds the legendary hero (voiced by Will Arnett) battling his own inner demons, as well as an assortment of colorful villains in Gotham in this high-energy animated tale of team work. However, does this film live up to the awesome “Lego Movie” that inspired it?

Next up, John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) is back as a fierce killer-for-hire whose long overdue retirement is put on hold once more. Adam and Bruce discuss whether “John Wick: Chapter 2” come out guns blazing or just shoots blanks.

Finally, the director of “My Life as a Dog” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” Lasse Hallstrom, returns with “A Dog’s Purpose,” a whimsical tale about a dog discovering his purpose with various owners over the course of multiple lifetimes. Is this one a winner or is it one for the dogs?

About the Author

Film Fanatics Co-hosts Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast have a long history of published movie reviews in Southern Utah, Bennett with The Spectrum and Mast with The Independent, before joining up with St. George News to launch the "Film Fanatics" show in November 2015. The seasoned critics also maintain film-themed websites, Bennett's at madaboutmovies.org and Mast's at cinemast.net. Both are residents of St. George, married with children, and involved in a variety of film and theater-related endeavors in the area. Mast puts on "The Guerilla Filmmaking Challenge" for local filmmakers annually as well as the "Horror-Fest." Bennett teaches communication and film studies at Dixie State University.

