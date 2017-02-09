‘Speak Up for Change’: annual Dove Center gala features Brown sisters

Desirae and Deondra Brown from The 5 Browns will perform at the 2017 Dove Center Gala March 18 at SunRiver St. George, photo date and location unspecified | Photo courtesy of the 5 Browns website, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dove Center announced tickets are now on sale for its popular annual gala to be held March 18 at the SunRiver St. George Ballroom, presented by Development Solutions Realty.

This year’s event, “Speak Up for Change: Ending Sexual and Domestic Violence One Voice at a Time,” will feature Desirae and Deondra Brown, pianists and two of the members of The 5 Browns.

Desirae and Deondra have performed over 500 concerts across the United States and around the world as soloists, duo pianists, and as members of The 5 Browns. They are also survivors of sexual abuse.

According to the Dove Center blog, both sisters were abused by their father before the age of 14; however, neither spoke up because they each thought they were the only one. The truth came out one night after a performance when Desirae brought up the uncomfortable topic with her sister and discovered that both of them – along with their sister Melody – had been molested by their father.

When the story came out, the blog states, the sisters were forced to endure similar experiences to many other victims of sexual abuse: “their credibility was questioned, their abuser tried to play it down, and the legal process to press charges was a long and arduous one.”

Keith Brown is now serving time in prison, and since their ordeal, Desirae and Deondra have formed The Foundation for Survivors of Abuse (FSA), a nonprofit to help create a face for victims of abuse everywhere and change unjust laws regarding the statute of limitations for prosecuting abuse.

“Desirae and Deondra are both wonderful examples of how their combined voices have created change and have helped fight against sexual assault and domestic abuse,” Dove Center Executive Director Lindsey Boyer said in a previous press release. “Their message of hope, courage and strength is an inspiration to us all.”

The gala will begin with a social hour and silent auction, followed by a beautifully catered sit-down dinner, after which the acclaimed Brown sisters will speak and perform.

The gala is intended to raise money to ensure the continuation of critical services to survivors free of charge. Tickets for Dove Center’s annual gala are now on sale for $100 each and can be purchased by visiting the Dove Center gala web page.

Dove Center is a local agency that provides emergency shelter, advocacy and counseling to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. More information is available at the Dove Center website.

For emergency shelter and other questions about domestic violence or sexual assault, call the Dove Center’s 24-hour helpline at (435) 628-0458.

Event details

What: The Dove Center annual gala “Speak Up for Change.”

The Dove Center annual gala “Speak Up for Change.” When: Saturday, March 18. Social hour and silent auction start at 5 p.m., dinner and program to begin at 6 p.m.

Where: SunRiver St. George Ballroom, 4275 S. Country Club Drive, St. George.

SunRiver St. George Ballroom, 4275 S. Country Club Drive, St. George. Cost: Tickets are now on sale for $100. Purchase online.

