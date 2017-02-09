Jill Kirkland

Siena's Pharmacy

Jill Kirkland, RN started her nursing career as a Nurse Extern with St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. After graduating from Phoenix College, she became a Telemetry/Medical Surgical Nurse. She moved back home to Salt Lake City and worked for St. Mark's Hospital as an ICU nurse with occasional shifts in the emergency room. Jill's goal is to help improve the health of the community and focus on the prevention of illnesses rather than placing band-aids on health problems. If you have a question or concern you would like addressed on Ask Nurse Jill, email jill@sienaspharmacy.com.