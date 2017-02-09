Chaffetz on co-sponsoring bill: ‘We simply don’t need the Department of Education’

In this file photo, Rep. Jason Chaffetz addresses the Center for the Study of Ethics during a debate at Utah Valley University, Salt Lake City, Utah, October 1, 2008 | Photo courtesy of Don LaVange (CC BY-SA 2.0), St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, defended Wednesday co-sponsoring a bill that seeks to do away with the U.S. Department of Education.

HR 899 was introduced Tuesday by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, and is composed of just one line: “The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2018.”

Chaffetz co-sponsored the bill along with six other representatives.

Chaffetz defended his position Wednesday, saying that states should decide how public schools are taught.

“We simply don’t need the Department of Education,” he said in an interview with KSL. “We in Utah, we know how to educate our kids. We don’t need some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C. to tell us how to do it. I think if you want to have the best governance, the best programs for our kids, keep that money and that administration as close to the people as you can.”

