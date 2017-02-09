Juanita Becker

May 30, 1936 — December 28, 2016

Juanita May Orris Becker passed away Dec. 28, 2016, in St. George, Utah. She was born May 30, 1936, in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania to Wilbur Woodrow and Phoebe Elmira Weaver Orris.

Juanita was a longtime member of the Dixie Watercolor Society. After high school, she began her professional career with the Harrisburg-Patriot News in Pennsylvania. In 1976, she accepted the position of art director with Wilton Armetale. She held that position for 10 years.

After moving to Utah, Juanita learned to paint the beautiful red rock scenes through several workshops by well-known artists and also took art classes at Dixie State College. Juanita was a multitalented artist as she was the designer of unique and stunning jewelry in Sterling Silver and 14-karat gold with natural stones.

She is well renowned for her watercolors, which can be found in galleries in Utah and private collections across the U.S.

She is survived by her children, James Becker and Laurie Santin; grandchildren, Andrew Becker, Austin Becker and Chris Santin; and sister, Catherine Estep.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Phoebe Orris, and husband, Donald George Becker.

Funeral services

Saturday, Feb. 11, around noon. Friends are invited to Juanita’s celebration of life at her home, 2444 E. 160 South, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary: Telephone 435-986-4222 | Website pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.