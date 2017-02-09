TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 10-12
Art
- Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Art Parlor Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Subtle Humor Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | “Overcoming Fitness Barriers” | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Cinematic Dialogues | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Theater, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | H.O.W.L Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Rock, Pioneer Park, Red Hills Parkway, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Dixie State University Celebrity Concert Series: Ken Lavigne | Admission: $25 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 225 S. University Ave., St. George
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | St. George Jazz Festival with Eric Marienthal | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Lava Flow Dr., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Love Letters” | Admission: $50 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | James the Mormon Shuts Down St. George | Admission: $5-$20 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | St. George Opera: “A Night of Love Songs” | Admission: $10 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 East 200 North, St. George
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Double Tribute to Guns N’ Roses and Cheap Trick | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Dixie Scout Expo | Admission: Free| Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Orchestra of Southern Utah Children’s Jubilee | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 3-6 p.m. | Eagles Landing Luxury Spa Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Blammity Blam | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City
- Friday, 8 p.m. | John Allred | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Carin Marie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Adult Valentine’s Social Dance | Admission: $10 | Location: Agrello Dance and Fitness, 1025 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Moonlit Hike | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Berry’s Steel Open | Admission: Spectators, free | Location: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, Hurricane
- Saturday, 10:15 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Hwy. 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Moonlit Hike | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
