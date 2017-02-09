TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
February 9, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

 Click play play-arrow above

Weekend events | Feb. 10-12

Art

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | “Overcoming Fitness Barriers” | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
  • Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
  • Friday, 5 p.m. | Cinematic Dialogues | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Theater, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | H.O.W.L Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Rock, Pioneer Park, Red Hills Parkway, St. George

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Dixie Scout Expo | Admission: Free| Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
  • Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Orchestra of Southern Utah Children’s Jubilee | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Blammity Blam | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | John Allred | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Carin Marie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Adult Valentine’s Social Dance | Admission: $10 | Location: Agrello Dance and Fitness, 1025 E. Tabernacle, St. George
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D   C O N T E N T  • 

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply