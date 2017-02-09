Help domestic violence crisis center by enjoying Valentine’s Day dinner

Image by pinkomelet / iStock / Getty Images Plus

CEDAR CITY — Only one week away, local restaurants are anticipating one of their busiest days of the year: Valentine’s Day and Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center invites the public to skip crowds and dine with their sweethearts in an intimate, quiet setting … with a purpose.

Canyon Creek is hosting a Valentine’s Day fundraiser dinner from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Whiting Room at the R. Haze Hunter Conference Center at Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

All proceeds from the event, including tips, will go towards helping women and children overcome the impacts of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The crisis center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, receives funding from state and federal grants and foundations. It’s not uncommon for Canyon Creek to receive generous donations from caring individuals and groups within the community, too.

“This Valentine’s dinner will allow for community members to come together and support the center in a meaningful way,” fundraiser organizer Tessa Douglas said, “and receive an enjoyable and memorable experience in return for their generosity. We’re crossing our fingers for a big turnout.”

Dinner guests can reserve tickets, which are $30 per person, $60 per couple or $240 for a a table of eight.

Guests will be able to order what they want from a menu that includes soups and salads, main entrees – like honey mustard dill glazed salmon and prime rib – and decadent desserts. Chartwells Dining Services, the food service company on campus, will be donating its time and efforts to cook and serve the meal.

“It’s a chance for us to give back to the community who has supported us for so many years,” Chartwells director Anthony Lazenby said.

Reserve tickets for the event online here, following the “donate” button. There, dinner guests can select “other” and type in the amount of the ticket purchase. In the comments section, type “Valentine’s Dinner” and any group seating requests before completing the purchase.

Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center has been serving Cedar City and surrounding communities since 1996 by providing free confidential help for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Services provided include 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, aftercare and outreach services to assist survivors in escaping abuse, breaking the cycle of violence and supporting them through their healing journey.

Event details

What: Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Dinner benefiting the Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Whiting Room in the R. Haze Hunter Conference Center at Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Boulevard, Cedar City

Cost: $30 per person, $60 per couple or $240 for a table of eight. RSVP and prepayment required, click here to purchase.

