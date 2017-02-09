HealthInsight awards Intermountain clinic for excellence in patient care

Intermountain Sunset Clinic receives the 2016 HealthInsight Quality Award. Pictured from L-R: Kris Carter, NP; Brock Stoner, HealthInsight project manager; Matthew McIff, MD; Nathan Nielson, DO; Brett Muse, MD; Steven Temple, MD; Paige Foster, care guide; Kari Roemer, practice manager. St. George, Utah, circa January-February 2017 | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Medical Group, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Intermountain Sunset Clinic has received a 2016 HealthInsight Quality Award in the category of “Physician Office Practice” for demonstrating excellence in patient care and a commitment to improving health care.

This year, physician office practices had the opportunity to receive one of two HealthInsight Quality Awards: the High Performance Award or the Exemplary Improvement Award. Sunset Clinic earned the High Performance Award, which recognizes physician office practices that have achieved top level performance – above the 75th percentile – on at least six quality and/or patient experience measures.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from HealthInsight that confirms our efforts to provide quality care to each of our patients,” Dr. Brett Muse, the clinic’s lead physician, said. “While there’s always room for improvement, we’re glad to get this confirmation that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Some of the strategies that helped the Sunset Clinic team earn its Quality Award include daily huddles and shared goals. Each morning, clinic staff and physicians discuss the healthcare needs of that day’s patients and how the team can meet those needs or direct patients to appropriate resources.

The entire clinic team also works on shared goals related to patient outcomes and experiences. Everyone — from the front desk receptionists to the medical assistants and providers — works in concert to provide patients with quality care.

The High Performance Award was sponsored by HealthInsight, a nonprofit, community-based health care collaborative working to improve health and health care for patients and providers. As a neutral convener, HealthInsight partners with local health care providers, stakeholders and patient communities to transform care and improve care delivery and patient outcomes.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews