Get free tax assistance from university students

Southern Utah University School of Business students offer free tax assistance as part of the VITA program | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at Southern Utah University is ready for another year of helping Cedar City residents prepare their taxes.

These VITA services are free of charge to anyone with an annual income of $53,000 or less, to persons with disabilities, persons elderly and those who are limited English-speaking taxpayers in need of assistance.

Each year, students enrolled in the School of Business accounting department complete between 600-800 tax returns for community members.

Assisting local taxpayers in obtaining over a million in total federal tax refunds, VITA also provides a return for students. Preparing taxes gives students practical experience that complements their classroom education and builds resumes.

VITA assistance is available on a first-come, first-served walk-in basis Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays through April 12, from 5:30-8 p.m at the Dixie Leavitt Business Building, Room 207, on the campus of Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Event details

What: Free tax assistance from VITA volunteers at Southern Utah University.

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays through April 12, from 5:30-8 p.m – first-come, first-served on a walk-in basis.

Where: Dixie Leavitt Business Building, Room 207, on the campus of Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Blvd., Cedar City. Cost: Free to individuals meeting specified criteria (see report above).

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews