Court blocks Trump’s travel ban, Trump vows to continue fight

Karen Shore holds up a sign outside of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday. A panel of appeals court judges reviewing President Donald Trump's travel ban hammered away Tuesday at the federal government's arguments that the states cannot challenge the order. San Francisco, California, Feb. 7, 2017

President Donald Trump’s travel ban will remain blocked, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means that citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries will continue to be able to travel to the US, despite Trump’s executive order last month.

“On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies,” the judges wrote.

“And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination. We need not characterize the public interest more definitely than this … The emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied.”

It is a significant political setback to Trump’s new administration and raises questions about how the courts will view his apparent vision for an expansive use of executive power from the Oval Office on which he is anchoring the early weeks of his presidency.

Moments after the ruling, Trump tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT,” adding that “THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

Written by ASHTON EDWARDS and CNN WIRE, Fox13Now.com.

