Donna Bishop

April 30, 1925 — February 5, 2017

Donna Estella Birrell Bishop, age 91, passed away Feb. 5, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born April 30, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Peter and Estella Carlson Birrell.

She grew up in Salt Lake City where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Bishop. They were inseparable from that day forward. Both attended West High School, and in 1942 Kenneth and Donna were married in Salt Lake City.

Together they raised three daughters. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who never forgot a birthday or special occasion right up to her last days.

Donna is survived by her daughters Claudia Nemelka (Duane), Pamela Vaughn (Jim) and Judy Cazier (Ray); grandchildren Kenny, Scott, Brooke, Randy, Heather, Hilarie, Ashlie, Zach and Alex; 20 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Estella; husband, Kenneth; brothers Wallace, Peter Jr. and James; sisters Margaret and Janet; sons-in-law Duane Nemelka and Francis Smit.

We wish to thank the staff at the St. George Retreat at SunBrook for their loving devotion to our mother’s care and a special thank you to Applegate Hospice for their assistance in her final days.

Funeral services

A family gathering to honor her will held set at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit their website for full obituary and funeral service listing.