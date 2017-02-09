April 26, 1955 — January 16, 2017

Carlos F. Garcia, 61, passed away in his sleep on Jan. 16, 2017, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He was born April 26, 1955, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Arturo and Amparo Garcia. Carlos was known for always smiling, joking and pulling pranks on co-workers.

After a six-year courtship, he married his love, Vickie Reinig Beacham, April 24, 2001, in Franklin, Tennessee. He and Vickie lived many places including Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, Utah, Georgia and Oklahoma due to his work.

Carlos’ passion was fishing, and he patiently taught many children to fish. He also loved hunting for meteorites. He spent countless hours helping people in need and served as a project manager with Habitat for Humanity in Southern Utah for two-plus years.

He was known to friends, family and his grandchildren as “TATA”. Carlos was proud of painting logos on the infield grass and crash walls at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for multiple years. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed and always cherished.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Garcia; sons Juan and Larry Garcia; daughter Theresa Garcia; bonus children Shanna, Kade (TaLu); grandchildren Matthew, Devon, Parker, Jace, Kadynce, Kymber, and Gage; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services

Funeral will be held in Bisbee, Arizona, in St. Patrick’s Church on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with the mounting medical bills and funeral costs at: https://dm2.gofund.me/carlos- garcia-memorial-service