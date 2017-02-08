Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Featuring talented artists from Southern Utah, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, the St. George Opera will be inspiring passion Saturday at the St. George Art Museum with a night of glorious singing, audience prizes and indulgent desserts.

Audience members are invited to revel with delight as the St. George Opera presents “A Night of Love Songs,” featuring performances from musicals, operas and more, including “Carousel,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “My Fair Lady,” “Carmen,” “La Traviata” and many more favorites.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.

“A Night of Love Songs” is the first of two St. George Opera springtime performances. The second performance will be March 4 at 7 p.m. in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center and will highlight lyric soprano Amy Nielsen presenting her final doctoral vocal recital. This performance will be free.

As a budding nonprofit, St. George Opera is working diligently to pursue their mission to share the joy of opera by nurturing talent, providing entertaining and educational experiences and producing quality opera performances and productions. Their vision is to become an integral part of Southern Utah’s cultural community, with a reputation for artistic excellence, educational commitment and community engagement.

It is only with the voluntary assistance and financial support of the community that St. George Opera will be able to achieve their goals. Community support is appreciated. For additional events and ways to volunteer or donate, visit the St. George Opera website.

Event details

What: St. George Opera February concert: “A Night of Love Songs.”

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: St. George Art Museum, 47 East 200 North, St. George.

Cost: $10 per person. Purchase tickets at the door or click here

