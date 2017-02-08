Reserve tickets now to see birds of prey exhibit with expert lecture

Martin Tyner and his golden eagle Scout pose for a photo, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Silver Reef Museum, St. George News

LEEDS – Martin Tyner of the Southwest Wildlife Foundation of Utah will be presenting on birds of prey in the southwestern United States at 10 a.m. March 4 at the Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road in Leeds.

Tyner’s presentation will have several live raptors including his golden eagle named Scout.

At age 12, Tyner started caring for the sick, injured and orphaned creatures in his home town of Simi Valley, California. At age 19, Tyner was hired as curator of birds of prey at Busch Gardens in California. Tyner worked in the movie and television industry training big cats, elephants, primates, sea mammals and raptors.

Martin Tyner is a federally licensed falconer, eagle falconer, wildlife rehabilitator, wildlife propagator and wildlife and environmental educator. He has been providing wildlife and environmental programs throughout the western United States to schools, scouts and community groups for over 40 years.

Martin Tyner provides intergenerational Elderhostel programs through Dixie State University, has taught summer classes at Southern Utah University and performed in the Utah Shakespeare Festival Green Show with his raptors.

Martin Tyner is the founder of the Southwest Wildlife Foundation, which is a nonprofit wildlife rescue, wildlife and environmental education organization.

Tickets to the presentation are $6 and reservations must be made in advance. Reservations can be made by calling telephone 435-879-2254 or by filling out the online form.

Event details

What: Martin Tyner presents on birds of prey in the southwestern United States.

When: Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.

Where: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.

Cost: $6.

Reserve tickets: Call 435-879-2254 or fill out the online form.

Resources: Martin Tyner | Silver Reef Museum.

