Congressman Stewart awards 11 Utah groups, individuals for patriotism and service

Stock Photo | St. George / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Rep. Chris Stewart will be honoring 11 Utah individuals or organizations, including three from Southern Utah, with Congressional Patriotism and Service Awards. The awards will be presented during a luncheon Thursday at the state Capitol building at 11:40 a.m.

Retired Washington County Commissioner Alan D. Gardner, Switchpoint Community Resource Center Director Carol Hollowell and World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran Alfred Albert Arruda were selected as award recipients from Southern Utah.

According to a news release from Stewart’s office, each of the recipients “exemplify leadership, exceptional citizenship, dedication, patriotism and have a service-oriented attitude in their home, community and country.”

Read more about recipients here.

This is the first time Stewart has presented awards of this nature, he said, but it won’t be the last.

“There are so many people who deserve some recognition and thanks,” Stewart said.

Throughout his travels up and down Utah, Stewart said he has had the wonderful opportunity to witness many ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their communities and the state.

“They are all heroes,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he is excited to present the awards, adding that it is one of the most fun things he gets to do as a congressman.

While Stewart keeps a busy schedule in the nation’s capital, he said if he isn’t spending time with his constituents and friends in Utah, then he isn’t doing his job.

“Bottom line is, it’s very, very cool,” Stewart said, “and we are very proud to be doing this.”

The 11 individuals or organizations Stewart chose to honor this year are as follows:

Organization recipients

Utah Honor Flight

Tooele City Fire Department

High school student recipients

William Patrick Ryan III – Judge Memorial Catholic High School

Madeline Pettit – Bountiful High School

Community leaders

Alan D. Gardner – Former Washington County Commissioner

Newell E. Harward – Wayne County Commissioner

Military recipients

Col. Sean Kirschner – Commander of United States Army Dugway Proving Ground

Alfred Albert Arruda – World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran

Individual recipients

Officer Cody James Brotherson – Police officer killed in the line of duty

Lorna Koci – Director of Bountiful Food Pantry

Carol Hallowell – Director of Switchpoint Community Resource Center

Resources

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews