Congressman Stewart awards 11 Utah groups, individuals for patriotism and service

Written by Hollie Reina
February 8, 2017
ST. GEORGE — Rep. Chris Stewart will be honoring 11 Utah individuals or organizations, including three from Southern Utah, with Congressional Patriotism and Service Awards. The awards will be presented during a luncheon Thursday at the state Capitol building at 11:40 a.m.

In this photo from 2016 World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veteran Al Arruda gets a kiss on the cheek from a Red Rock Swing Hottie at the 1940s Hangar Dance. St. George, Utah, May 20, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

Retired Washington County Commissioner Alan D. Gardner, Switchpoint Community Resource Center Director Carol Hollowell and World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran Alfred Albert Arruda were selected as award recipients from Southern Utah.

According to a news release from Stewart’s office, each of the recipients “exemplify leadership, exceptional citizenship, dedication, patriotism and have a service-oriented attitude in their home, community and country.”

This is the first time Stewart has presented awards of this nature, he said, but it won’t be the last.

“There are so many people who deserve some recognition and thanks,” Stewart said.

L-R, standing: Deputy Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke and Washington County commissioners Zachary Renstrom and Victor Iverson join the audience in a standing ovation for outgoing commissioner Alan Gardner (seated), St. George, Utah, Dec. 21, 2016 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

Throughout his travels up and down Utah, Stewart said he has had the wonderful opportunity to witness many ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their communities and the state.

“They are all heroes,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he is excited to present the awards, adding that it is one of the most fun things he gets to do as a congressman.

While Stewart keeps a busy schedule in the nation’s capital, he said if he isn’t spending time with his constituents and friends in Utah, then he isn’t doing his job.

“Bottom line is, it’s very, very cool,” Stewart said, “and we are very proud to be doing this.”

The 11 individuals or organizations Stewart chose to honor this year are as follows:

St. George Mayor Jon Pike and Carol Hollowell, executive director of Switchpoint Resource Center at ribbon-cutting ceremony, St. George, Utah, March 17, 2016| Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

Organization recipients

  • Utah Honor Flight
  • Tooele City Fire Department

High school student recipients

  • William Patrick Ryan III – Judge Memorial Catholic High School
  • Madeline Pettit – Bountiful High School

Community leaders

  • Alan D. Gardner – Former Washington County Commissioner
  • Newell E. Harward – Wayne County Commissioner

Military recipients

  • Col. Sean Kirschner – Commander of United States Army Dugway Proving Ground
  • Alfred Albert Arruda – World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran

Individual recipients

  • Officer Cody James Brotherson – Police officer killed in the line of duty
  • Lorna Koci – Director of Bountiful Food Pantry
  • Carol Hallowell – Director of Switchpoint Community Resource Center

