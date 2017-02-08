Ex-Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s corruption trial gets underway

SALT LAKE CITY — The corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is underway, with prosecutors trying to convince a jury of his guilt.
But Swallow’s defense insists the case is pure politics.
“This case starts with politics and I think you’ll see continues to be politics,” Swallow’s attorney, Scott Williams, told the jury in opening statements on Wednesday.
Swallow has pleaded not guilty to a number of felony corruption-related charges, accused of accepting gifts and donations from people facing investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s Office. He resigned about a year into office following investigations by law enforcement, the legislature and the Lt. Governor’s Office.
