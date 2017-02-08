Ex-Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s corruption trial gets underway

Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow following a hearing in Third District Court in which he pleaded not guilty to 13 charges of public corruption. He has been accused of bribery and other crimes after prosecutors say he accepted beach vacations and use of a luxury houseboat from businessmen in trouble with regulators, Salt Lake City, Utah, July, 27, 2015 | Photo by Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via the Associated Press, Pool, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is underway, with prosecutors trying to convince a jury of his guilt.

But Swallow’s defense insists the case is pure politics.

“This case starts with politics and I think you’ll see continues to be politics,” Swallow’s attorney, Scott Williams, told the jury in opening statements on Wednesday.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to a number of felony corruption-related charges, accused of accepting gifts and donations from people facing investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s Office. He resigned about a year into office following investigations by law enforcement, the legislature and the Lt. Governor’s Office.

