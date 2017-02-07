Beatles’ longtime secretary screens ‘Good Ol’ Freda’ at Docutah series

Overlaid image: Freda Kelly poses with Paul McCartney; Background image: Docutah logo, location and date not specified | Image and photo courtesy of Docutah@TheElectric, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Imagine being secretary to The Beatles. Freda Kelly does not have to imagine it; she lived it for 11 years, and the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival is bringing Kelly and the film about her life with The Beatles, “Good Ol’ Freda,” to St. George Feb. 23 and 25.

Kelly went to work for a “new band” when she was just a shy Liverpudlian teenager, and as the Beatles’ devoted secretary and friend, she was there to witness the evolution – advances and setbacks, breakthroughs and challenges – of the greatest band in history.

Now Kelly is coming to St. George for two screenings of the film produced by Kathy McCabe, who will also be attending the screenings.

In “Good Ol’ Freda,” Kelly tells her stories for the first time in 50 years. This documentary features original Beatles’ tunes and offers an insider perspective on the beloved band that changed the world of music.

Phil Tuckett, executive director of the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival, Docutah@TheElectric and the recently added venue Docutah@Tuacahn, said Kelly was more than just a secretary to The Beatles’.

She was friend, confidant, den mother, often keeping them in line as much as their rabid fans. We are excited that Freda was willing to travel from the UK to be present at two screenings with her producer, Kathy McCabe, and regale our audience in person with her stories. Coincidentally, Feb. 25 is George Harrison’s birthday, so we feel it is a celebration of his life.

History notes that The Beatles were together for 10 years, but Kelly worked for them for 11. Many people came in and out of the band’s circle as they grew to international stardom, but Kelly remained a staple because of her unfaltering loyalty and dedication.

“Good Ol’ Freda” will have two screenings. The first will be Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hafen Theater at Tuacahn High School in Ivins, and the second will be Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Bumbleberry Theater in Springdale. Online reservations are required for tickets because of space limitations. The cost of tickets is $10, and only cash will be accepted, payable at the door.

This remarkable film is part of the monthly Docutah@TheElectric series but has been moved to Tuacahn High School with a second screening at the Bumbleberry Theater in Springdale to accommodate larger audiences.

Event details

What: “Good Ol’ Freda” documentary screening.

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 25. Both performances will take place at 7 p.m.

Where: Feb. 23 at the Hafen Theater, Tuacahn High School, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins | Feb. 25 at Bumbleberry Theater, 897 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.

Cost: $10 cash.

Reserve tickets: Online.

