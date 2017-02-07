Grants available for groups supporting healthy communities

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizations working to improve health in the community or serving populations with special needs are invited to apply for grants of $2,500 to further their cause, courtesy of health insurance organization SelectHealth.

With time running out in the submission period, SelectHealth asks for any who may qualify to apply. Submissions for the award are being accepted now through Feb. 20.

A wide range of organizations have received the Select 25 award since it was first introduced in 2008, a news release from SelectHealth states. Last year’s winners represented a wide variety of causes including a backpack program for children who go hungry on the weekend, service dogs to disabled veterans, and starting a community garden.

“It is an honor to work with so many organizations making an impact throughout the state,” SelectHealth Community Relations Director Greg Reid said in the statement. “Each year, we are inspired by the recipients and all they do to build strong neighborhoods and communities.”

In addition to the cash grant, SelectHealth will develop marketing materials for each award winner to help promote their organization and cause.

