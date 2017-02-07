Man survives 90-foot fall in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON — A man hiked out of the Grand Canyon relatively unscathed after falling nearly 100 feet in a slot canyon.

Fox13 News reports that the Kanab man, Nick Smith of outdoor guide company “Seldom Seen Adventures,” was in the national park’s Soap Creek Canyon when the fall occurred.

In the video, Smith can be heard yelling, “I’m okay! Somehow!” to his climbing companions above.

Watch video in the media player top of this report.

Smith said he is sore but broke no bones in the fall.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com

Written by ASHTON EDWARDS, Fox13Now.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 Fox13Now.com / KSTU, a Tribune Broadcasting Station.