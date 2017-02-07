In private meeting, Chaffetz and Trump talk Bears Ears, avoid topic of oversight

In this file photo, Rep. Jason Chaffetz addresses the Center for the Study of Ethics during a debate at Utah Valley University, Salt Lake City, Utah, October 1, 2008 | Photo courtesy of Don LaVange (CC BY-SA 2.0), St. George News

WASHINGTON D.C. — Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz met privately with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, and Chaffetz’s office said the congressman led with the topic of rescinding Bears Ears National Monument.

But before Chaffetz was finished taking his seat, reports Politico, the president had already demanded that Chaffetz not talk about anything to do with oversight.

“Before my bum even hit the chair, the president said, ‘No oversight. You can’t talk about anything that has to do with oversight,’” Chaffetz told Politico. Chaffetz is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which is currently looking into whether Trump’s presidency triggered a violation of the lease for his luxury Washington hotel.

Chaffetz gave White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus copies of two documents regarding Bears Ears National Monument.

