Region 9 Hoops Show: Hot hoops highlights and awards

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, with highlights and awards from Region 9 games over the past week.

We also take a closer look at how Desert Hills grabbed a share of first place and the battle for the region title and the last playoff spot. This week we have some cool dunks, some timely 3-pointers and an ultra-competitive Region 9 race.

Our show, brought to you by Revere Health, awards the player of the week, the picture of the week and we figure who’s “da man” on each team. Remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.

Click play above to watch the Region 9 Hoops Show!

Here’s last week’s results:

Wednesday’s scores

Desert Hills 51, Dixie 48

Pine View 68, Hurricane 44

Snow Canyon 54, Cedar 49

Friday’s scores

Dixie 55, Snow Canyon 38

Desert Hills 57, Hurricane 39

Pine View 65, Cedar 47

This week’s games

WEDNESDAY

Dixie at Pine View – CEC-TV, 97.7 FM

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon – 890-KDXU

Cedar at Hurricane – 590-KSUB

FRIDAY

Pine View at Desert Hills – CEC-TV, 97.7 FM

Snow Canyon at Hurricane – 890-KDXU

Dixie at Cedar – 590-KSUB

