Michael Tousa

November 5, 1960 — February 4, 2017

Michael David Tousa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at his home in St. George, after a 16-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Dallas, Texas, to Jerry and Mary Lynn Stucki Tousa.

Mike was born and raised in Dallas, where he attended Burnett Elementary School, Cary Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School. He loved playing sports with his brothers, neighbors and schoolmates. Aside from the many athletic teams he played for, some of his favorite games took place right in the front yard, back yard and driveway of his home where he grew up.

Once he graduated from high school, he moved to St. George, Utah, where he attended Dixie College, while living with his maternal grandparents. He loved them and loved lending a hand to help with chores around their house. It wasn’t uncommon for him to see someone in need and offer to give a helping hand.

After graduation from Dixie College, he finished his Bachelor Degree in Education at Southern Utah State College in Cedar City. Shortly after graduation he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he found employment in the golf industry. He met his wife, Fran Tegano, which led to the next chapter in his life, his daughter, Tierra Marie Tousa. She became the love of his life. He became very protective of his beautiful daughter. She is and will always be daddy’s little girl.

Shortly after Tierra was born, he focused on his golf career. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of golf with anyone interested. Golf was his hobby and he built a career around something he loved. He met a lot of interesting people through this line of work and enjoyed getting to work with and spend time with some high-profile people and golfers.

He is survived by his daughter, Tierra Marie Tousa, in Las Vegas, Nevada; his parents, Jerry and Mary Lynn Tousa, in St. George, Utah; his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and James Hastings and children, in Dallas, Texas; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey and Lisa Tousa and children, in Charlotte, North Carolina; Frank and Julie Tousa and children, in Las Vegas, Nevada; and Scott and Amanda Tousa and children, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Merrill and Maggie Stucki, his paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Lee Tousa, and a niece, Zoe Hastings.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 11, at the St. George East LDS Stake Center, 453 S. 300 East, St. George, Utah.

The viewing will be from 9-10:30 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Michael’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.