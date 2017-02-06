March 18, 1957 — February 4, 2017

LaVon Grant Cox, 59, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in St, George, Utah. He was born, March 18, 1957, in Buena Ventura, Mexico, to Grant Wilbur and Lola Lang Cox.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

at the mortuary. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

