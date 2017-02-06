LaVon Cox

February 6, 2017

March 18, 1957 — February 4, 2017

LaVon Grant Cox, 59, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in St, George, Utah. He was born, March 18, 1957, in Buena Ventura, Mexico, to Grant Wilbur and Lola Lang Cox.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.
  • A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
  • Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.  For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our websitewww.metcalfmortuary.com.

