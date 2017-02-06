Memory Matters to provide course on coping with early stage memory loss

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 10-week course designed to provide tools and resources for those suffering from early stage memory loss or dementia diagnosis and for those who are their primary caregivers will be offered to citizens of Southern Utah starting Feb. 14.

Memory Matters, a donor supported nonprofit organization, is offering the course titled “Early Stage Memory Loss Education Series” to registered participants. There is a nominal suggested donation of $25 per couple.

The course will take place in St. George and is cosponsored by the St. George Library, Five County Area Agency on Aging and Three Corners Women’s Giving Circle.

“There are seven stages of dementia,” LuAnn Lundquist, Memory Matters founder and director, said. “The first one is where the disease process is evident in brain pathology, but few symptoms are evident. Stages two through four are very important stages to recognize and then become active to maintain brain health as well as making preparations and decisions for the future. After stage four, many of those opportunities are limited.”

Symptoms of memory loss can be caused by reversible conditions that may be diagnosed by a doctor. If the diagnosis is an illness such as Alzheimer’s disease, there are things that can be done in the early stages to help the person function better and longer including proactive decisions that give voice to the person with memory loss in the future.

The Early Stage Memory Loss Education Series classes will promote brain health and help participants plan for the future.

For the first hour of the weekly course, professionals in the community will present to the group and provide connections to available resources. For the second hour, participants may attend either a cognitive training group or a care partner training and support group.

Topics include brain training exercises, legal and financial preparations, validation communication training, brain health information, memory aids, stress management information and nutrition information.

“Clients that are proactive in their health are the ones that usually sign up for this intervention,” Lundquist said. “We have seen a lot of success with those who attend this course.”

Event details

What: Memory Matters 10-week workshop.

When: Begins Feb. 14 and runs subsequent Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South.

Preregistration is required to attend the course.

Cost: Suggested donation of $25 per couple.

More information on the course and how to register is available by visiting Memory Matters Utah/Nevada, 168 N. 100 East, Suite 104, St. George.

Contact LuAnn Lundquist by calling 435.319-0407 or by email luann.lundquist@gmail.com.

Resources

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.