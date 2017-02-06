Distracted driving incident leads to 3-vehicle crash

Three vehicles remain in a left turn lane following a crash involving a reportedly distracted driver on Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, Feb. 6, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers waiting to make a left turn received an unexpected surprise when a reportedly distracted driver rammed into them from behind Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:13 p.m., a deputy from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive.

The drivers of two trucks, a white Ford Ranger and a blue Toyota Tundra, were waiting in the left turn lane at the traffic light on Red Hills Parkway to turn left onto Skyline Drive.

A man driving a white Ford Focus north on Red Hills Parkway moved into the left turn lane and slammed into the Ranger, pushing the Ranger forward and hitting the rear end of the Toyota, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Simon Pikyavit said.

“The driver of the Ford Focus was driving too fast and wasn’t paying attention,” Pikyavit said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Focus was cited for distracted driving.

The Focus sustained the heaviest damage of the three vehicles, its front end smashed in with a bent hood and shattered headlights. Fluids leaked from its engine compartment.

The Ranger, which happened to be owned by the City of St. George, received minor damage to its front and rear ends in the collision, although its rear window was shattered.

The Toyota sustained no apparent damage, its trailer hitch apparently taking the brunt of the force.

Traffic was blocked from turning left from Red Hills Parkway onto Skyline Drive for approximately 50 minutes until tow trucks arrived and removed the Ranger and Focus from the road.

St. George Police also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.