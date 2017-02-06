Film, stage stars to grace Electric Theater with production of ‘Love Letters’

ST. GEORGE — The Stage Door is welcoming Hollywood film and stage stars Katharine Ross and Wilford Brimley to the Electric Theater Friday and Saturday where they will be performing A.R. Gurney’s two-character play “Love Letters.”

“Love Letters” follows the relationship between a stuffy WASP and a free-spirited woman, throughout their lives from childhood to death. The relationship is chronicled in the letters they write to each other, and the play is very simply presented, generally with the two actors seated at a table, reading from the script, as if from letters.

Katharine Ross is an acclaimed, award-winning American film and stage actress who is renowned for her performances in two of the most popular films of the late 1960s. She played the role of Elaine Robinson in “The Graduate,” a performance which garnered her a Golden Globe Award and a nomination as Best Supporting Actress for an Academy Award.

Ross also played Etta Place in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” for which she won a British Academy of Film and Television Award (BAFTA) for Best Actress. Additionally, she starred in “The Stepford Wives” (1975), won a second Golden Globe Award for “Voyage of the Damned” (1976) and costarred in the cult classic “Donnie Darko” (2001) with Jake Gyllenhall.

In 1984 Ross married actor Sam Elliott, and they worked together on many projects over the years with the most recent being “The Hero,” to be released in 2017. Ross is very excited to be returning to St. George, as it is the first time she’s been back since filming “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” This will be the second time she has performed “Love Letters” with Wilford Brimley.

Former Marine Wilford Brimley was born in Salt Lake City but now resides in Santa Clara with his wife. He first worked as a ranch hand, wrangler and blacksmith. Brimley began shoeing horses for films and television and began his acting career in the 1960s as a riding extra in Westerns.

Brimley starred in many films, including “The China Syndrome,” “Cocoon” and “Cocoon: The Return,” “The Thing,” “Absence of Malice,” “The Electric Horseman,” ” High Road to China,” “Tender Mercies,” “Brubaker,” “The Firm” and “The Natural” along with many others. Brimley also appeared on several television productions and commercials.

Tickets for “Love Letters” can be purchased online or by calling 435-656-4407. General seating tickets are still available that include the production and a short post-show talk-back.

Event details