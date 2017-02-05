Town & Country Bank brings on new experienced lending officers

Photo courtesy of Town and County Bank, St. George News

ST. GEORGE ― Town & Country Bank has announced the recent hiring of loan officers Doug Dennis and Jimmy Lindell.

Dennis joins Town & Country as a vice president in the bank’s Sandy-based northern Utah lending division.

According to the bank’s news release, Dennis has been a banker since 1986 and has many longstanding customer relationships as well as consistently being a top loan originator at various financial institutions, the bank’s news release states. He is exceptionally proficient in underwriting Small Business Administration loans, an activity that continues to be an important focus for Town & Country Bank.

Dennis is a graduate of the University of Utah and holds a master’s degree in public administration. As part of his master’s thesis, the bank’s announcement states, he worked on a development project in Egypt for approximately eight months and in Manama, Bahrain for another eight months.

Lindell becomes a vice president in Town & Country’s main office in St. George, replacing veteran lender Brian Taylor, who recently retired.

According to the bank’s news release, Lindell schooled at Dixie State University and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He began his banking career in Las Vegas as a branch manager for a large national bank.

For the past seven years, Lindell has worked in St. George at another national banking firm — first as a branch manager and later as a commercial loan officer. As a lender, he led a multistate region in loan production.

Town & Country Bank is Washington County’s only locally-headquartered financial institution. It was named as the 2016 Best of State winner in Banking and Best of State Statue winner, topping the 37 other Business Services Best of State winners.

Town & Country Bank | Main branch, 405 East St. George Blvd., St George | Northern Utah lending division,9055 South 1300 East, Sandy | website

