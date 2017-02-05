Prep wrestling: D-Hills falls just short in Divisionals to Juab

File photo, Snow Canyon vs. Desert Hills, Wrestling, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

NEPHI – The wrestling tradition at Juab High School is almost unmatched in the state of Utah. But this weekend at the UHSAA Southern Divisional Meet, Desert Hills almost derailed the Wasps’ train.

Juab took the team title with top three finishers in 10 of the tournament’s 14 weight classes, accumulating a total of 311 points. The Wasps crowned divisional champs in six of those weight classes in racing to the team victory.

But Desert Hills represented well, as did all the southern Utah teams at the event. The Thunder were second with 264.5 points and crowned champs in four categories and placed wrestlers in the top three in five other weight classes.

Hurricane was third with a total of 169.5 points, just edging Canyon View, which had 167.5 and Cedar, which had 163.5. Snow Canyon was fifth (146 points), Dixie eighth (112) and Pine View 11th (81.5) at the event.

Desert Hills got tournament championship performances from Chance Bundy at 145 pounds as he defeated Gallin Peterson of North Sanpete with a pin (1:27); Brady Jones at 152 as he beat Seth Rogers of Snow Canyon by major decision (14-3); Liam Williams at 170 as he was victorious over Joey Aagard of Juab by decision (7-0); and Byron Anderson at 182 as he defeated Keegan Eliason of North Sanpete by decision (3-2).

The Thunder also got top three finishes by Ryker Boyce at 106 (second), Jared Viramontes at 112 (second), Nate Olsen at 120 (third), Peyton Pace at 138 (third), and Enoka Fuailetolo at 285 (third).

For Hurricane, brothers Caleb Armstrong (126 pounds) and Caden Armstrong (138 pounds) each captured divisional gold medals. Caleb beat Jayce Lind of Juab by decision (9-5) and Caden beat Kaysie Robinson of Canyon View by major decision (16-6). The Tigers also got a top three finish from Treyson Abbot at 145.

Canyon View crowned a division champ at 132 in Brad Lowry, who pinned Pine View’s Ben Worlton (1:17). CV also got a top three finish from Kasey Robinson at 138 (second) and Tyler Haley at 170 (third).

Cedar didn’t crown a divisional champ, but placed four wrestlers in the top three at the regional event: Dyllon Arenivar at 113 (third); Quaid Murray at 195 (second), Nathan Ellis at 220 (second) and Daniel Jordan at 285 (second).

Snow Canyon had three wrestlers place in the top three at the divisional meet: Reese Jones at 120 (second); Tanner Wilde at 132 (third), and Seth Rogers at 152 (second).

Dixie’s top finishers were Devon Paxton at 106 (third), Jason Longmore at 152 (third) and Hobbs Nyberg at 160 (third).

Pine View’s top finisher was Ben Worlton at 132 (second).

Wrestlers who qualified will compete in the state 3A wrestling championship next week at Utah Valley University. First round matches begin Friday at 1 p.m. and the finals for each weight class begin at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.

